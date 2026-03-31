After this weekend’s No Kings protests across the state, I could see if you’d be freaked out by this. Picture thousands of people swarming the vehicle lanes of a major bridge connecting New Jersey to one of the country’s biggest cities. You might think all-out civil unrest.

Nope.

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Betsy Ross Bridge westbound Betsy Ross Bridge westbound via Youtube Screengrab/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Try celebration.

The Betsy Ross Bridge connecting Philadelphia to Camden is having a rather big birthday this summer. And they’re going all out to celebrate. Now you might be familiar with a much shorter walk across a bridge over the same Delaware River up in Lambertville. The bridge there that connects to New Hope on the Pennsylvania side is so famous for people walking across it on the walkway; there’s even a marker on the way that you can straddle and say you’re in two states at once.

Well, on July 11, you may not only walk a much longer bridge, you can do it in the lanes vehicles normally operate.

That’s because the Delaware River Port Authority is planning a huge community celebration that will temporarily close the bridge to traffic and open it up to pedestrians for a rare experience. Events like this don’t happen often because this bridge normally sees millions of cars every year.

The event is expected to include family-friendly activities, entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to just soak in some very different views of the river and skyline than you’d normally get while gripping a steering wheel and watching brake lights.

Betsy Ross Bridge westbound Betsy Ross Bridge westbound via Youtube Screengrab/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Even better? It’s free.

You will need to register in advance because officials expect thousands of people to take part, and they want to manage the crowds safely.

If you ever wondered what it feels like to stand in the middle of a massive bridge normally dominated by speeding traffic, this might be your chance to find out.

Honestly, how often do you get to say you casually took a walk on a highway between two states?

Not a protest. Not a traffic jam. Not an emergency.

Just thousands of people taking a walk together for the kind of once-in-a-lifetime experience Jersey people are usually the first to say yes to.