🐣 Dozens of Easter egg hunts are popping up across New Jersey, from farm festivals to beach scavenger hunts

🐣 Unique events include a beach egg hunt for dogs, boardwalk egg hunts, and a scenic Easter Bunny train ride along the Delaware River.

🐣 Many of the events are free or low-cost, giving families plenty of options for celebrating Easter with kids across the Garden State.

The snow has melted, and before you know it, it’s Easter. April 5.

Have you even thought about what you’re doing, what you’re wearing, how you’re celebrating?

Let’s start with taking the kids on a cool Easter egg hunt. There are plenty of them in every nook and cranny of the state.

Just like a dozen eggs, here’s a list of the 12 best egg hunts in New Jersey.

heaven hill farm

Saturday, March 28 – Saturday, April 12

451 NJ-94, Vernon

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $15

Hop into the Easter spirit at Heaven Hill Farm. Enjoy an egg scavenger hunt by following the map to find egg stations around the farm. Gather the different colored eggs, and turn them in for a fun Easter treat. The event is available all day. There are no scheduled times.

Also included with admission is a visit with Hopper the Bunny, a hayride, a visit to Hippity Hop Village, a visit with farm animals, pedal cars, touring cars, a giant slingshot, a giant straw pyramid, a baseball speed throw, and so much more.

The annual Easter Bonnet Contest will be held on April 11 at 12:30 pm. Prizes will be awarded in both adult and children categories.

Kettle corn, homemade apple cider donuts, ice cream, and beautiful Easter flowers will also be for sale.

Sonny the Bunny's Colossal Carrot Adventure (iPlay America)

Saturday, March 28

iPlay America, 110 Schanck Road, Freehold

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Collect treat-filled eggs along the festive bunny trail. Pose for holiday-themed photos, and look out for amazing raffle prizes, including an iPlay America Mega Birthday Party giveaway.

Wall Township Easter Egg Hunt (Canva)

Saturday, March 28

Wall Municipal Complex, 2700 Allaire Road, Wall

Time: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

What makes this township’s egg hunt stand out from the others? Well, it’s Wall Township’s 175th anniversary. So, this year, they’re putting a special twist on the annual egg hunt.

Be sure to search for the special “175th” eggs sprinkled around for an extra surprise. If you find one, you can trade it in for a red, white, and blue patriotic prize basket.

Easter egg hunt for dogs in Long Branch (Canva)

Saturday, March 28

Doggie Sweets, 15 Morris Avenue, Long Branch

Time: 2 p.m.

Cost: $19.03

Why should kids have all the fun? What about an Easter egg hunt for dogs?

Bring your furry friend down to the beach in Long Branch for an exciting egg hunt adventure. Pups can sniff out dog toys and playful surprises in the sand. Don’t miss out on this “pawsome-in-person event” for all sizes and breeds.

Easter train ride and egg hunt (Delaware River Railroad)

Saturdays and Sundays from March 28 to April 5

Delaware River Railroad, 99 Elizabeth Street, Phillipsburg

Time: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $14 to $20

Take a train ride along the scenic Delaware River, leaving from Phillipsburg. The train will travel along the river to Carpentersville, and the destination will be the site of the historic Lime Kilns. In front of the 150-year-old Lime Kilns is a beautiful little glade filled with Easter eggs. At the Easter egg patch, gather a few eggs filled with treats, and take a picture with Mr. Bunny.

Egg and veggie hunt (Canva)

Saturday, March 28, Sunday, March 29, and Saturday, April 4

Coombs Barnyard, 20 Route 77, Elmer

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $20 children and $10 adults

This open-house style event is not your ordinary egg hunt. You’ll climb aboard a hayride, visit the barnyard animals, and take part in an Easter egg hunt. However, you’ll also go on a veggie hunt! Yes. Hunting for vegetables, too. Plus, visit the Easter Bunny.

Collected eggs are traded in for a delicious surprise. Don’t forget to visit the egg decorating stations and take a barrel train ride. Allow 1.5 hours for all activities.

Easter at Allaire Village (Historic Allaire Village)

Saturdays, March 28 and April 4

Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Avenue, Farmingdale

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $12 for ages 4 and up

This is an awesome Easter celebration complete with spring and Easter activities, and yes, an egg hunt.

Enjoy the day at the park while visiting with live chicks and bunnies. Bring your own basket to collect eggs at special stops throughout the village.

Learn about life in the early 19th century industrial village, witness a variety of 19th-century demos such as blacksmithing, woodworking, hearth cooking, and more.

There will be a bubble magician, bonnet decorating, crafts, storytelling, glitter tattoos, a village scavenger hunt, egg dying demos, and more. The Easter Bunny will be roaming the village, too.

Jenkinsons Easter Egg Hunt (Jenkinsons via Facebook/Canva)

Sunday, March 29

Jenkinson’s Aquarium, 300 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant

Time: 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Known as one of the best egg hunts at the Jersey Shore, be sure to take part in Jenkinson’s famous egg hunt. The fun is open to children up to 10 years old. Leave your beach toys at home. All you need is your hands to dig away and find eggs.

Prizes include games, ride and food coupons, and so much more.

Groups will be divided into the following categories:

0-4 years old – meet on the beach in front of the Aquarium

5-6 and 7-8 – on the beach in front of Frank’s Fun Center

9-10 – on the beach in front of the Amusement Park

There will be an accessible/special needs egg hunt at Adventure Lookout Ropes Course, too. No age limit.

Seaside Heights beaches are ready for the 2025 season with plenty of lifeguards on staff (Beach Patrol Seaside Heights via Instagram)

Sunday, March 29

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Time: 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Stroll the boardwalk on the hunt for Easter eggs. Entrance locations are grouped by age.

0-2 – Enter at Hancock Avenue, north of the pier

3-10 – Enter at Blaine Avenue

Special Needs – Enter at Franklin Avenue, next to the stage

Find five different egg colors (red, orange, yellow, green, and blue). You only need one egg in each color. Exchange them for a prize package such as toys, arcade coupons, ride tickets, carousel tickets, beach badges, BlueClaws tickets, and more.

Cape May Zoo egg hunt (Google Street View/Canva)

Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5

Cape May County Park and Zoo, 707 Route 9, Cape May Courthouse

Time: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Get ready for another Easter celebration at the Cape May Zoo. This three-day event will feature an array of exciting activities filled with games, animals, and springtime magic. The main events include an Easter Bunny Hide-and-Seek game, a scavenger hunt, a Hopstacle Course, and an Easter Bunny photo opportunity.

Easter Bunny photos will only be on Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alstede Farms Egg hunt (Alstede Farms)

Saturday, April 4

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $24.99

Admission ticket includes a scenic hay wagon ride around the farm, a visit with the baby farm animals, feeding the animals, the farm Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Trail Maze, a visit with the Easter Bunny with photos, a journey through the evergreen maze, a climb in the giant hay pyramid, and more.

Downtown Jamesburg Easter Egg Hunt (Facebook)

Saturday, April 4

Veterans Park, 163 E. Railroad Avenue, Jamesburg

Time: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

The Borough of Jamesburg, Downtown Jamesburg, and Jamesburg Public Library will hold the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event will also include crafts, photo ops, and prizes for kids.

But even adults can have fun. Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt starts after 7:15 p.m. Guests, 11 years old and up, can take part in the Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, but they must bring a flashlight.

Happy egg hunting!

