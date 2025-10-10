🌺 Philadelphia Flower Show returns: Tickets now on sale for the 2026 event, celebrating America’s gardening roots.

🌺 Honoring heritage: “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening” ties into the nation’s 250th anniversary.

🌺 Immersive exhibits await: Houseplants, butterflies, crafting, and a floral fanatics pass highlight the show.

Flower lovers, listen up! Tickets are now on sale for one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year.

The Pennsylvania Horticulture Society has announced the theme of the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show.

Happening at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Feb. 28 through March 8, “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening” celebrates the stories that ground people in gardening, whether it’s the nostalgia of a grandparent’s garden, a beloved family recipe that begins with the scent of freshly picked herbs and vegetables, or the heritage traditions that shape how people plant, grow, and gather.

Philadelphia Flower Show 2026 theme celebrates American gardening roots

“Through immersive garden exhibits and stunning floral displays, Rooted: Origins of American Gardening brings to life the personal stories, cultural traditions, and horticultural inspiration that connect us to plants, each other, and shape how we garden today,” PHS said in a released statement.

As Philadelphia celebrates the 250th anniversary of American independence, next year’s flower show also offers a chance to reflect on the gardening legacies people have inherited, and the ones they are growing for the future, shaped by people and plants from around the world.

Part of a three-year trilogy exploring gardening’s past, present, and future

The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show also marks the final chapter in a three-year trilogy of themes exploring the past, present, and future of gardening.

In 2024, United by Flowers celebrated the current connections and community that grow through shared gardening experiences.

In 2025, Gardens of Tomorrow sparked imaginations with visions of what the next generations of gardens could bring.

Now, in 2026, Rooted: Origins of American Gardening explores the past to honor the cultures, traditions, and stories that have planted the seeds of today’s gardens.

“This year’s flower show feels especially personal because every plant or garden carries a story behind it,” said Seth Pearsoll, vice president and creative director of the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show.

What to expect at the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

Visitors can look forward to:

An immersive, show-stopping entrance garden

Celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary with a four-garden installation telling the story of American gardening, honoring its roots, resilience, and reinvention

The world’s largest houseplant and indoor plant competition

Free “Know to Grow” speaker series, included in admission

Botanical-themed crafting experiences

Marketplace of unique plants

Fluttering butterflies and hands-on workshops

Kids Cocoon for family fun

Ticket prices and passes for floral fanatics

Purchase a single or multi-day ticket here.

PHS members are free.

Adults: Weekday $43 | Weekend $54 | Any Day Flex $60

Students: Weekday $25 | Weekend $30

Kids (5–17): Weekday $20 | Weekend $25

Groups (25+): Weekday $37 | Weekend $42

Twilight Ticket: Weekday $33 | Weekend $44 (entry after 4 p.m.)

The Floral Fanatic Pass returns at $100 offering unlimited entry, premium lecture seating, and an exclusive gift bag.

For more details about Philadelphia Flower Show, visit here.

