JACKSON — Two men, including a father of four children whose wife is expecting a fifth, were killed in a Toyota Highlander that crashed into a tree and burst into flames after a Valentine's Day dinner.

Police Lt. Edward Travisano said the Toyota Highlander hit the tree along Hyson Road just after midnight Sunday, knocking a transformer into the road. Officers were unable to rescue the two people inside the SUV, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as Denis Ricardo Zelaya Zapata, 29, of Toms River, and the passenger was Edwin Ramon Montolla Padilla, 36, of Paterson. The relationship between the two was not disclosed.

Mayor Jennifer Kuhn extended condolences on behalf of the township and praised police and first responders for their efforts.

Family seeks support

A GoFundMe campaign said Montolla's wife, Dulce, is expecting their fifth child. He worked in construction and was the "primary breadwinner" for the family.

"Our entire family is still in shock, trying to come to terms with this tragedy, and the children are struggling to understand that their father is truly gone," campaign organizer Dulce Sanchez wrote. "The funds raised will support the five children and their young widowed mother."

The family had gone out to dinner to celebrate Valentine's Day, according to the campaign.

