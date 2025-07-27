After a nine year run in New Jersey, the parent company of Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, has announced to its season passholders that their annual Holiday in the Park celebration is coming to an end.

The theme park made the announcement to its season passholders and members on July 26, 2025. Holiday in the Park first premiered back in November 2015.

And it didn't take long for reaction to surface from season pass holders and members. In general, most are not happy about this decision.

Despite the colder temperatures, Holiday in the Park is a favorite for many families who visit the park. That's absolutely the case for my kids, who prefer to go during the holiday season to enjoy the lights and decorations and overall festive vibes.

Why end Holiday in the Park?

According to the communication made via email to season passholders, the decision was made "after much research and planning." The decision is said to be strategic in order for the park to "focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during [their] core operating season."

Their annual Freight Fest is still scheduled to take place, but there's no word yet if operations would continue through November. An announcement on the revised schedule is expected in the coming days according to the release.

2026 Coaster Update

The announcement to their season passholders also included an update regarding their their much anticipated new record-breaking coaster. Due to the large size and scope of the project, the debut of the new attraction has now been pushed beyond 2026.

A bright future

Although it's disappointing that the 2024 Holiday in the Park may be the final season for a while, it hopefully won't be the last. Great Adventure has been in need of upgrades for some time now, and it's great to finally see it happening.

And, unlike the closure of Kingda Ka and so many other rides, the park has at least made an effort to announce these changes ahead of time rather than catch its valued customers off-guard at the last minute.

Hopefully, we'll hear that big announcement soon of what's to come. And once the crowds start to come, hopefully Holiday in the Park will follow shortly after.

