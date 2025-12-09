Unless you're living under a rock somewhere warmer than here, you may have noticed New Jersey's been unseasonably cold. Not just cold, but very cold. And that pattern has been quite consistent ever since Thanksgiving.

It's not that New Jersey isn't used to this kind of weather. We're just not used to having it so early in the season. Especially since it's still technically fall for a while longer.

Winter, by the way, will be arriving on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 10:03 a.m. But based on how it's been feeling outside, it's hard to tell winter is still several days away.

Cold, and no snow

Not only has it been cold, it's also been fairly dry. For the vast majority of us, there's still no snow on the ground. Again, it is early still, but with so much cold air in place, one might think a larger portion of the state would have some snow by now.

Perhaps the patterns will change soon, but we'll have to wait and see. For now, we'll just have to deal with it in New Jersey.

Speaking of the cold, this current spell might actually be good for the Garden State. Despite so many hating on the frigid temperatures, there are some benefits that could come out of this.

For one, this cold is actually good for some of our vegetation. Some of our trees and plants actually need cold air like this to thrive during the growing season.

A group of yellow daffodils growing in New Jersey Mike Brant - TSM loading...

Better it's cold now

As someone who grows a lot of vegetables and fruit every year, I can tell you that sometimes, having a true winter is more beneficial than a mild one.

Colder air is also better for helping keep mosquitoes and pests in check. Mild, wet winters can actually help increase the chances of eggs surviving the winter.

Yes, it's not ideal for it to be so cold right now. But in the long run, it might actually be better for New Jersey for when the next growing season arrives.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.