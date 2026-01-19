It's one of the more popular sledding hills for those who are familiar with the area. But for those who are unfamiliar, it's definitely worth the trip.

Located in a beautiful spot in Monmouth County is a favorite among locals. Especially this winter with all the snow we've been having when compared to more recent, milder winters.

No, we're not seeing record amounts of snow, but we are seeing more snow than we're used to. And for many grade school kids, seeing frequent snowfall for most of New Jersey in one season doesn't seem to happen regularly anymore.

That means when it does happen, we should take full advantage of it. And for the residents of Holmdel and the surrounding area, there's no doubt they'll be heading to one of their favorite sledding hills.

This is arguably one of the best sledding hills for kids and adults alike in the state of New Jersey. Not too steep, yet big enough to deliver that perfect ride.

If you've never been here before after it snowed, it's absolutely worth the trip. Not just for the sledding hill, but also for the natural beauty Holmdel Park is known for.

Not much snow? No problem!

Even when only about an inch falls, it doesn't stop the crowds from coming out.

Despite only about in inch on the ground at best, it didn't matter.

All the kids and adults were having a fun time.

Up and down, then back up again. Families were spending hours enjoying the hill.

And when it's time to leave, head indoors for that perfect snow day meal at home

