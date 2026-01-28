Have you ever experienced this before? It's that stubborn hard snow and ice that won't budge from your walkway. Or when it melts and refreezes again and again.

I know a lot of us dealt with that in our walkways from the last storm. It's that lower layer combined with the extreme cold that made this very tough to remove.

And because of those extreme temps, putting salt down wouldn't have done much. In fact, it may have made it worse causing it to become a bigger sheet of ice.

Now with more snow and continued cold possibly on the horizon before winter's out, I wanted to share one tip should this happen with your walkway. It's a way to break up that stubborn layer without the need for salt.

Flip the shovel

The first move is to flip the shovel to try and put breaks in the snowpack on the walkway. About every foot should work.

That should help break up the snowpack which will make it easier to shovel up.

Start scooping

Next step is to start scooping. This is the part that's really tough without breaks in the snowpack.

But because sections are carved out every foot or two, it makes it a lot easier for the shovel to get underneath the rest of the layers.

Slowly clear the layers

What makes this easier is that now you're only dealing with shoveling small portions at a time rather than a big long sheet.

Just slowly keep going until you get to the end of the walkway. That should make it a bit easier to get that stubborn snow and ice pack up and off that path.

