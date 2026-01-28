In case you couldn't tell, it's been cold in New Jersey. Not just cold, but brutally cold. And this cold for the most part has parked itself in the Garden State since Thanksgiving.

It's been a long winter so far with plenty more of it to go. That also might mean less wildlife out there since, well, it's been ridiculously cold. And one would think that perhaps the deer would also try to lay low and keep warm in such extreme conditions.

Cue the single digit temperature deer darting across the road that I almost hit. Yup, it was on my into the radio ranch during one of those brutally cold mornings.

I really thought that deer would try to not come out when it gets this cold. I mean, is there ever a time that New Jersey deer quiet down and stop putting themselves at risk of getting hit?

I know the rut season in the fall is the most dangerous time, but what about the rest of the year? And what about when it's dangerously cold outside, much like how this winter has been? Don't these guys ever take a break?

Likelihood of hitting a deer in extreme cold

I really was hoping to find some sort of research that stated White-Tailed Deer, which is the species of deer that live in New Jersey, slow down or even try to hibernate when the temperatures get this cold.

No such luck. Now, does that mean the odds of hitting a deer with your vehicle is increased in extreme cold? Not necessarily.

With the exception of the rut season in October and November, the chances of hitting a deer while driving is fairly equal throughout the year.

Not much different

Yes, they may slow down some in the cold, but White-Tailed Deer have adapted fairly well to handle New Jersey's extreme temperatures. One big reason for this is their fur coat, which changes from summer to winter.

That adaptation is one of the main reasons why deer in New Jersey are able to keep moving even when our temperatures are at extremes. And it's also why our chances of hitting a deer remains fairly equal throughout the year, with the exception in the fall when it's their rut season.

Learn more about White-Tailed Deer, New Jersey's native deer species, from The Deer Association here.

