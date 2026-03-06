🚨 Federal immigration officials are pushing back against claims by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman about a Trenton detention, accusing the congresswoman of spreading “fear and confusion.”

⚖️ The dispute comes as the Trump administration sues New Jersey over policies limiting ICE access to state property.

🏛️ Despite the federal challenge, Democratic lawmakers in Trenton are advancing new anti-ICE legislation restricting how federal agents operate in the state.

Federal immigration officials are accusing a New Jersey congresswoman of “spreading fear and confusion” after she raised concerns about a controversial law-enforcement operation that led to arrests at a Trenton auto body shop.

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say the claims made by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman about the Feb. 20 incident were inaccurate and mischaracterized the role of federal immigration agents.

This is just the latest incident where ICE critics have quickly come forward with a narrative that is not later supported by facts.

Watson Coleman, whose district includes Trenton, said she had been briefed on reports that immigration agents detained workers at a repair shop without a warrant and covered security cameras during the operation. She did not say, however, who briefed her or where she got her information.

Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick has joined legislation to ban ICE agents from wearing masks during immigration enforcement. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy) Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick has joined legislation to ban ICE agents from wearing masks during immigration enforcement. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy) loading...

“I’ve been briefed on reports of ICE agents covering security cameras at a Trenton auto repair shop and detaining multiple individuals without a warrant,” the congresswoman said in a statement shortly after the incident, adding that her office was monitoring the situation.

But ICE officials said the account circulating publicly — and repeated by the congresswoman — did not reflect what actually happened.

In a news release responding to the controversy, the agency said ICE agents were not leading the operation.

“The arrests were carried out by the agency’s federal partners acting on a court-ordered criminal warrant,” ICE said. “The primary target who was arrested is Eduardo Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala wanted for aggravated assault, weapons offenses, assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident and endangering the victim.”

Authorities said Reyes was the subject of a criminal warrant and was taken into custody after attempting to flee.

ICE officials criticized Watson Coleman directly in the statement, saying her comments helped fuel misinformation about the incident and immigration enforcement in the community.

Trump administration targets New Jersey sanctuary policies

The war of words comes amid a broader confrontation between federal authorities and New Jersey officials over immigration enforcement actions that have increased throughout the state.

The Trump administration is reviving a legal push against sanctuary policies in four major N.J. cities. (Getty Images/AP/Townsquare Media illustration) The Trump administration is reviving a legal push against sanctuary policies in four major N.J. cities. (Getty Images/AP/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

The Department of Justice recently filed a federal lawsuit challenging an executive order issued by Gov. Mikie Sherrill that restricts immigration agents from entering certain state properties or using them as staging areas for enforcement actions.

Federal attorneys argue the policy violates the Constitution by interfering with federal law enforcement operations.

“Governor Mikie Sherrill aims to intentionally obstruct federal law enforcement and celebrates thwarting the constitutional obligation of the President of the United States to take care that federal immigration law be faithfully executed,” a Justice Department filing states.

Following Sherrill's order, multiple municipalities and counties enacted similar policies banning ICE agents from local government property.

The legal challenge is part of a broader push by the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to challenge sanctuary-style policies in New Jersey and other states.

New Jersey lawmakers push new anti-ICE legislation

Even as the Trump administration escalates its legal battle with the state, Democratic lawmakers in Trenton are moving forward with new legislation aimed at curbing federal immigration enforcement activities.

Pressure is mounting on Gov. Mikie Sherrill to lock New Jersey’s Immigrant Trust Directive into law after Phil Murphy declined to sign a bill last session. (AP Photos/Townsquare Media illustration) Pressure is mounting on Gov. Mikie Sherrill to lock New Jersey’s Immigrant Trust Directive into law after Phil Murphy declined to sign a bill last session. (AP Photos/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

One proposal — formally titled the Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act — would expand the ability of individuals to file civil lawsuits against federal immigration officers for alleged constitutional violations during enforcement actions.

The measure is part of a broader legislative effort designed to limit how ICE operates within the state and to restrict cooperation between federal immigration authorities and state, county and local law enforcement agencies.

Supporters say the proposals are intended to protect immigrant communities and ensure federal agents respect constitutional protections.

Critics, however, argue the measures could undermine cooperation with federal authorities, complicate efforts to detain individuals accused of serious crimes and put law enforcement and the public safety at risk.

