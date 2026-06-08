New Jersey, I have questions.

A study by the law firm Weiss & Paarz looked at Google search trends to determine each state’s favorite fictional doctor. And according to their findings, New Jersey’s favorite fictional physician is none other than Ben Casey. Yes, Ben Casey.

If you’re under 60, you’re probably asking the same thing I did.

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“Who the hell is Ben Casey?”

"Ben Casey" was a medical drama that aired from 1961 to 1966, starring Vince Edwards as a brilliant, intense neurosurgeon. It was a huge hit in its day and became one of television’s most influential medical dramas.

But come on, New Jersey.

We’re talking about a TV doctor whose last original episode aired when Lyndon Johnson was president. I heard of this show but it’s before my time. I never saw a single episode. Considering nearly 80% of Jersey’s population is under the age of 60 I’d guess it’s before most people’s time.

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So how on earth is this our favorite TV doctor?

This is the state that gave the world attitude. The state where we argue even with our friends. Which is exactly why our favorite fictional doctor should obviously be Dr. Gregory House from "House."

The show is literally set in New Jersey, at the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.

More importantly, House acts like a New Jerseyan. He’s sarcastic. He’s impatient. He assumes everyone is an idiot until proven otherwise. He doesn’t care if you like him as long as he’s right.

Tell me that doesn’t sound like us.

Instead, somehow we’re represented by Ben Casey? A character so old Kennedy was alive when the series started. Please.

Maybe this says something wonderful about New Jersey’s appreciation for television history. Or far more likely it says something about stories assuming just because we Google something it means we like it.

Gee, is it possible most people in New Jersey just had no idea who this dinosaur was and looked it up?

Either way, I refuse to believe that the state that embraced The Sopranos, House, and every loudmouth opinionated character ever created is rallying behind a show that aired before the Beatles even broke up.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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