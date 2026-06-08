✅Gov. Sherrill toured Delaney Hall Monday but said the visit was tightly controlled

✅The governor said she was not allowed to speak directly with detainees

✅Federal officials defend condition at the detention center

NEWARK — Gov. Mikie Sherrill finally got inside Delaney Hall but was disappointed at the access she was allowed.

Ever since stories surfaced about poor conditions at the privately owned ICE detention center in Newark, the governor has sought a tour. She was first turned away on Memorial Day during an in-person visit and said on her "Ask Governor Sherrill" monthly radio program that she has asked again but not received a response.

Sherill described her Monday morning visit as "closely controlled and limited," which she called "unacceptable." She was able to see some of the medical and dining facilities, as well as some housing units.

“I was not allowed to meet or speak directly with the detainees, which continues to raise serious questions about the real conditions of the facility and the treatment of those held there. I will continue to push to speak with the detainees directly. They deserve to be heard and the public deserves answers," Sherrill said.

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A protester spreads bubbles as ICE agents protect vehicles entering the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 7, 2026 in Newark A protester spreads bubbles as ICE agents protect vehicles entering the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 7, 2026 in Newark (Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

Federal officials and Republicans offer a different view

The governor said she will continue to fight for "full transparency and accountability from ICE" and continue with a lawsuit to allow the state Department of Health to have full access.

“I will continue advocating for humane treatment at Delaney Hall for detainees and their families, and ultimately to close the facility for good.”

Members of Congress, who have congressional oversight, are the only elected officials who must be granted access to Delaney Hall.

U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., returned to Delaney Hall over the weekend for his first visit since being caught in pepper spray during the Memorial Day clashes. The Democrat said he was not allowed to speak directly with detainees but described seeing a woman inside the facility who appeared to be in significant distress.

The Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly defended conditions at Delaney Hall and insists that operations will continue despite the protests.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, had nothing but praise following his tour of the facility on June 2. He described top-notch recreation facilities that were better than his own workout facility, and "surprisingly, shockingly good" food. The Republican offered to take a lie detector test to prove who's being truthful about conditions at Delaney Hall.

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