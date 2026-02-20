⚖️ NJ lawmakers advance bills to codify limits on cooperation with ICE.

🗣️ Immigrant advocates say the legislation does not go far enough, while critics argue it restricts law enforcement.

🏛️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s position remains uncertain after her predecessor vetoed similar legislation over legal concerns.

New Jersey lawmakers push forward controversial anti-ICE legislation as debate intensifies

TRENTON — Both houses of the state legislature have now advanced anti-ICE bills that would codify some of New Jersey's most controversial “sanctuary” policies into law.

The most controversial bill would make law the state’s long-standing “Immigrant Trust Directive” (ITD). Committees in the State Assembly and Senate have advanced the legislation along party lines.

Supporters say the effort is necessary to protect immigrant communities and maintain trust with law enforcement. Opponents argue it could undermine public safety, hamper cooperation with federal authorities, and put law enforcement lives in danger.

New Jersey immigrant rights groups are condemning former Gov. Phil Murphy after he vetoed a bill to codify the state's Immigrant Trust Directive (AP Photo/LM Otero) New Jersey immigrant rights groups are condemning former Gov. Phil Murphy after he vetoed a bill to codify the state's Immigrant Trust Directive (AP Photo/LM Otero) loading...

NJ Immigrant Trust Directive bill advances amid ICE enforcement debate

Since 2018, state and local law enforcement agencies have operated under the Attorney General’s directive titled “Strengthening Trust Between Law Enforcement and Immigrant Communities.”

The policy restricts how state and local law enforcement agencies interact with federal immigration officials, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and largely bans cooperation and the sharing of information.

Under legislation advanced in the senate this week, police would generally be prohibited from:

✅ Stopping, questioning, or detaining individuals solely based on immigration status

✅ Asking about immigration status unless relevant to a criminal investigation

✅ Participating in federal civil immigration enforcement operations

✅ Sharing certain personal information with federal authorities

Governor Mikie Sherrill has thrust New Jersey into the national spotlight by demanding immediate impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. (AP Photos/Townsquare Media illustration) Governor Mikie Sherrill has thrust New Jersey into the national spotlight by demanding immediate impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. (AP Photos/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Supporters say these limits are essential to ensuring victims and witnesses feel safe reporting crimes.

Advocates argue that individuals are more willing to come forward when they don’t fear deportation and point to years of data and anecdotal evidence under the ITD.

The legislation also includes provisions requiring law enforcement agencies to document interactions with ICE and provide transparency through public reporting.

Critics warn NJ immigration policy could restrict law enforcement cooperation

Republican lawmakers and some law enforcement officials have criticized the legislation, arguing it goes too far in limiting cooperation with federal agencies and could jeopardize not only the safety of the public, but also law enforcement.

They contend the policy could create barriers to communication with ICE, potentially allowing individuals accused of serious crimes to avoid federal detention.

Opponents also argue the legislation effectively codifies “sanctuary state” policies, a label supporters reject.

Backers of the bill maintain that the measure includes exceptions for serious criminal offenses and does not prevent cooperation in criminal investigations and in cases where a judge has issued a warrant, only in civil immigration enforcement.

Protesters in Newark hang a sign on the fence in front of of Delaney Hall, an immigrant detention center. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Protesters in Newark hang a sign on the fence in front of of Delaney Hall, an immigrant detention center. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Immigrant rights groups still say ITD bill does not go far enough

Despite broad support among Democratic lawmakers, immigrant rights organizations have expressed frustration with the current legislation, saying it falls short of what they had sought in earlier proposals.

Advocacy groups had pushed for a broader “Immigrant Protection Package” that included:

✅ A Privacy Protection Act limiting data sharing with federal agencies

✅ Expanded protections at “sensitive locations” such as schools and hospitals

✅ Stronger restrictions on detention and transfers to ICE custody

While one component — the “Safe Communities Act” — was signed into law, key measures, including the codification of the ITD, were previously vetoed by former Gov. Phil Murphy, leaving what advocates describe as “critical gaps” in protections.

Still, many organizations support the effort as a step forward and are urging lawmakers to pass the bill quickly.

Will Gov. Mikie Sherrill sign NJ anti-ICE legislation?

A major unanswered question is whether Gov. Mikie Sherrill will sign the legislation if it reaches her desk.

Murphy declined to approve a nearly identical bill before he left office, citing legal and financial concerns.

He also warned that altering the existing directive — which has survived previous court challenges — could make it more vulnerable to costly lawsuits.

Sherrill has not publicly committed to signing the bill, and her position is being closely watched by both advocates and critics.

Political observers note she may face competing pressures:

✅ Concerns about legal exposure and federal-state conflicts

While the legislation has passed key legislative committees, it has yet to be scheduled for full votes in the senate and assembly.

All the NJ actions and proposals against ICE's surge in detentions With 12,000 additional officers, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has outlined expansion plans for detention efforts this year. In NJ, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal level. Here's a look at what supporters have pitched as safeguards against unconstitutional actions. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom