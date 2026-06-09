Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Gov. Mikie Sherrill attempted to gain access to Delaney Hall in Newark before protestors clashed with Ice agents. (New Jersey Citizen Action via Facebook/Google Maps/Canva/TSQ illustration) Gov. Mikie Sherrill attempted to gain access to Delaney Hall in Newark before protestors clashed with Ice agents. (New Jersey Citizen Action via Facebook/Google Maps/Canva/TSQ illustration) loading...

✅Gov. Sherrill toured Delaney Hall Monday but said the visit was tightly controlled

✅The governor said she was not allowed to speak directly with detainees

✅Federal officials defend condition at the detention center

NEWARK — Gov. Mikie Sherrill finally got inside Delaney Hall but was disappointed at the access she was allowed.

Ever since stories surfaced about poor conditions at the privately owned ICE detention center in Newark, the governor has sought a tour. She was first turned away on Memorial Day during an in-person visit and said on her "Ask Governor Sherrill" monthly radio program that she has asked again but not received a response.

Sherill described her Monday morning visit as "closely controlled and limited," which she called "unacceptable." She was able to see some of the medical and dining facilities, as well as some housing units.

“I was not allowed to meet or speak directly with the detainees, which continues to raise serious questions about the real conditions of the facility and the treatment of those held there. I will continue to push to speak with the detainees directly. They deserve to be heard and the public deserves answers," Sherrill said.

The governor said she will continue to fight for "full transparency and accountability from ICE" and continue with a lawsuit to allow the state Department of Health to have full access.

Protestors clash with Newark Police as they try to block vehicles leaving Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 4, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Protestors clash with Newark Police as they try to block vehicles leaving Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 4, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey (Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

When officials at Delaney Hall called 911 Sunday night to report protestors had blocked the entrance to the detention facility, Newark police officers responded.

When protestors refused orders to leave, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda says they were "moved away" by officers. Two people were arrested.

Now, Mayor Ras Baraka says some of the officers who responded may have been "over-aggressive" and their actions are under investigation.

Body-cam footage of the response and the arrests are being reviewed.

In a statement, Baraka insisted, "It is imperative that all our officers uphold the standards of professionalism and accountability required under the consent decree. Any conduct that falls short undermines the significant progress we have made in building trust and advancing community-focused policing in Newark."

Miranda seemed to defend the conduct of his officers. He issued his own statement saying, "Police must act when public safety is jeopardized by individuals who intentionally block vehicles from gaining entrance to a building, vandalize vehicles, or start fires in garbage dumpsters, all of which has occurred during the Delaney Hall protests."

Neither Baraka, nor Miranda, gave any details about how many officers were under review or what sanctions they might face.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a bear at milepost 22.4 on Route 78 in Clinton Township, NJ (Google Street View/Canva) A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a bear at milepost 22.4 on Route 78 in Clinton Township, NJ (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

🐻A Phillipsburg motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after striking a bear on Route 78 in Clinton Township late Sunday night.

🚑 The crash happened near Exit 17 when the bear entered the roadway, causing the Harley-Davidson rider to lose control and be ejected.

⚠️ The incident is the latest in a series of bear-related crashes on New Jersey highways, including several recent Route 78 and Route 80 encounters.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Phillipsburg man suffered serious injuries after he struck a bear while riding a motorcycle in Hunterdon County Sunday night.

The accident unfolded at around 11:21 p.m. on June 7, in Clinton Township on westbound Route 78 near milepost 22.4, just east of Exit 17 (Route 31) and the South Branch Raritan River, according to New Jersey State Police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, 31-year-old Luis Borges was riding a Harley-Davidson when a bear wandered onto the roadway, and Borges struck the animal, causing the motorcycle to overturn and eject him.

Borges sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, NJSP said.

There is no word on the bear’s condition as the crash remains under investigation.

Unfortunately, there have been other recent vehicle-bear strikes in New Jersey. Click the link above to read the details.

Jackson driver claims racial profling in traffic stop police promise review (Screensho: ViBin Mall via Facebook) Jackson driver claims racial profling in traffic stop police promise review (Screensho: ViBin Mall via Facebook) loading...

⚠️ A viral video shows a traffic stop involving a Black, disabled driver and Jackson police.

➡️ The driver says he was racially profiled and pulled over for being Black and wearing a hoodie.

🔴 Jackson police say they will conduct a "full and impartial" review of the incident.

JACKSON — A traffic stop video involving a Black, disabled driver and two white police officers has attracted lots of online attention and sparked township police to investigate claims of racial profiling.

The driver, Jamal Holmes, began recording on his cell phone when he was pulled over a short distance from his residence on June 2.

What officers said during the Jackson traffic stop

A four-minute video taken on Holmes’ cell phone shows two officers standing at the passenger side of his car, asking for his driver’s license.

“What was the reason for stopping me?” Holmes asks, just a few miles from the Westlake Mews residential development.

“When we drove by in the Mews, we just saw you; I was a little concerned, it looked like you were reaching down, just like hiding your face when we came by. You're wearing a sweatshirt in 80-degree weather,” the first officer says.

“You got a handicap placard up, there’s people that complain in the Mews about people parking in handicap spots,” the officer says.

Township police on Sunday vowed to carry out a full review of the incident as the video made the rounds online.

"The Jackson Township Police Department takes all allegations of discrimination seriously. We are aware of the concerns that have been raised and are reviewing the matter in accordance with our policies and procedures. A thorough and impartial review will be conducted to ensure all relevant facts and circumstances are considered," Jackson Township Police Chief Mary Nelson said in a written statement shared to Facebook on Sunday.

Fourth of July, Fireworks, Beach Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Get ready for the Fourth of July and America's 250th Anniversary celebration! 🎇

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day fireworks displays and other festivities.

The Fourth is on a Saturday this year. Many fireworks are part of the daylong 250th anniversary celebrations.

If a display is postponed its status it may not be updated here. Check local websites before heading out to a display. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

Click the link above to see the full schedule of 2026 fireworks celebrations.

If we missed a display, please email: Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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