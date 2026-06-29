🎇 Monmouth County is urging residents and businesses to display American flags this summer.

📉 New national polls show pride in the United States has fallen to record lows.

❓The campaign raises a larger question: Why does government need to remind people to fly the flag?

FREEHOLD — Flying the American flag was once an automatic part of summer in New Jersey, especially around Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

But in Monmouth County, government officials are asking residents to do something many older Americans would have considered second nature: Put Old Glory out front.

The county this week launched its "Fly Your Flag" initiative, encouraging homeowners, businesses and community groups to display the American flag throughout the summer as part of the nation's 250th birthday celebration.

Wait, we need to be told to do that?

The campaign comes as new national polling suggests patriotism has weakened dramatically, particularly among younger Americans and Democrats.

"The 250th anniversary of America's founding is a milestone that none of us will experience again," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone said. "We encourage everyone throughout Monmouth County to join us in creating a sea of red, white and blue this summer."

County Clerk Christine Hanlon called displaying the flag "a simple but powerful way" to honor the nation's founding and encourage participation in the semiquincentennial celebration.

SEE ALSO: List of fireworks planned in New Jersey for Fourth of July

AP Photo AP Photo

Pride in America has fallen sharply

The Monmouth County campaign comes as two new national surveys paint a picture of declining patriotic sentiment.

A new Gallup poll found only 53% of American adults say they are "extremely" or "very" proud to be an American — the lowest level Gallup has recorded since it began asking the question in 2001.

An Associated Press-NORC survey found Americans also have become significantly less proud of several institutions since 2017.

📉 Pride in the way American democracy works has fallen from 42% to 28%.

📉 Pride in the nation's armed forces has dropped 19 percentage points.

📉 Pride in American history has declined by 14 percentage points.

The decline is driven largely by Democrats under President Donald Trump's second term in office, although independents have also become less positive on many measures. Republicans remain far more likely to express pride in the country and its institutions.

AP Photo/Adam Gray AP Photo/Adam Gray

Younger Americans feel differently

The polling also found a major generational divide.

About three-quarters of Americans age 60 and older say being an American is a very important part of their identity.

Among adults younger than 30, that number falls to about one-third.

Even so, most Americans still say being an American remains an important part of who they are, despite growing dissatisfaction with politics, the economy and the way democracy functions.

Monmouth County's history booklet for America's 250th. Monmouth County's history booklet for America's 250th.

A symbolic campaign in a historic county

Monmouth County's campaign is tied to America's 250th birthday celebration in 2026.

County officials noted that Monmouth played a major role during the Revolutionary War and will host educational programs, exhibits and commemorative events throughout the anniversary year.

The committee organizing the celebration adopted three themes — Patriotism, Pride and Participation — and says displaying the American flag is one of the easiest ways residents can take part.

Whether many New Jersey residents decide to do so may itself become one measure of how Americans view their country 250 years after its founding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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