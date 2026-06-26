🚗 Nearly 2 million New Jerseyans are expected to travel 50+ miles over the Fourth of July holiday, with roads expected to stay jammed despite a slight dip in drivers.

✈️ Cruises, trains and buses are surging as more travelers look for affordable alternatives to flying, while air travel remains mostly flat.

⚠️ AAA warns the worst traffic is still coming and urges drivers to service their vehicles before hitting the road to avoid holiday breakdowns.

Pack your patience, New Jersey.

AAA expects nearly two million residents to travel 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday travel period, which runs from Saturday, June 27 to Sunday, July 5.

That’s only a slight increase from a year ago, said AAA Club Alliance Spokeswoman Tracy Noble.

ALSO READ: Where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July in New Jersey

Nearly 2 million New Jerseyans plan to travel this Fourth of July holiday travel period, AAA says (TSM)) Nearly 2 million New Jerseyans plan to travel this Fourth of July holiday travel period, AAA says (TSM))

Fourth of July travel forecast for New Jersey drivers

“The big surprise for me anyway, is that we’re actually seeing a slight decrease year-over-year in the amount of people that are going to be driving to their destinations,” Noble said.

A little more than 1.6 million New Jerseyans will drive at least 50 miles or more to their destinations over the nine day Fourth of July holiday period. That’s 82% of people traveling by car, down 0.4% from a year ago, she added.

It’s also the first time since 2019 that AAA is seeing a year-over-year decrease in car travel based in part on high gas prices, and people choosing to stick closer to home.

That being said, Noble said do not be fooled. This travel forecast is for travelers driving 50 miles or more.

“Don’t kid yourself if you think this is going to be a less trafficky holiday week or weekend. Our roadways are still going to be packed with a majority of folks heading to the shore,” Noble said.

Newark Airport Newark Airport

As far as air travel, nearly 190,000 New Jerseyans plan to hop on a plane this Fourth of July holiday. That’s less than 10% of travelers, and up 1.2% from a year ago and a bit flat, Noble said.

They’ve been hit with a lot of economic factors this year, including more expensive airline tickets thanks to higher fuel prices. Noble said no matter how you slice it, driving to a destination and putting gas in the car is a lot cheaper than buying airline tickets for an entire family.

PhilaPort Cruise Terminal (PhilaPort) PhilaPort Cruise Terminal (PhilaPort)

Cruise vacations gain popularity as travelers seek cheaper options

The biggest surprise is that travel by other modes of transportation, which includes cruising, saw the biggest increase in New Jersey travel.

Noble said nearly 160,000 residents plan to take a train, a bus or a cruise, representing 8% of New Jersey travelers, which is up a monster 6.3% from a year ago.

This is the category AAA has seen increase over the last five years.

It makes sense because there are a lot of local cruising options in New Jersey, New York, and most recently, Philadelphia, and people don’t have to worry about booking airline tickets to get to a cruising port, Noble said.

New Jerseyans are also drawn to cruise vacations because they know the cost upfront, meals are included, there’s entertainment, and multiple destinations.

Nearly 2 million New Jerseyans plan to travel this Fourth of July holiday travel period, AAA says (Canva) Nearly 2 million New Jerseyans plan to travel this Fourth of July holiday travel period, AAA says (Canva)

Best times to avoid Fourth of July traffic in New Jersey

The best times to travel this Fourth of July holiday is before 12 noon on Wednesday and Thursday, July 1 and 2, before 11 am on Friday, July 3, after 3 p.m. on July 4, and before 11 a.m. on July 5.

AAA roadside assistance tips before your holiday trip

AAA recommends getting routine vehicle maintenance ahead of your trip. Check tires, brakes, fluids, and batteries. Pack an emergency kit.

Noble said last year over the Fourth of July holiday, AAA responded to nearly 700,000 emergency roadside assistance calls nationally, and over 21,000 in New Jersey, with almost 11,000 cars needing to be towed.

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