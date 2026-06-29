Too good to be true? $59 flights coming to one NJ airport
If you live in New Jersey and always wished air travel could be a little easier and cheaper, you must not know about Trenton-Mercer Airport.
The small airport in Central Jersey’s Mercer County has been making travel easier for years. Plenty of folks assume large jets can’t land there but it’s a misconception. It accommodates large aircraft and serves plenty of vacation destination states like Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
The parking is insanely easy, and the lines are never anything like Newark Liberty’s, and finding your gate is quick and stress-free.
But what about the cheap part?
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Saving money
Breeze Airways first landed in New Jersey in the spring at Atlantic City International Airport and is now expanding to this little gem of an airport in Mercer County with some amazing deals.
Booking now and starting Sept. 20, the airline will offer non-stop flights from Trenton-Mercer to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina, every Thursday and Sunday.
The Charleston flights will be a shockingly low $59. In addition, flights to Vero Beach, Florida, and Fort Myers, Florida, are going for just $89. They’ll also have a route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“We're excited to be expanding our footprint in the state of New Jersey with the addition of Trenton to our network,” Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman told nj.com.
Cheap seats but great service
You’d think with such low prices you won’t get much for your money. You’d be wrong.
Breeze Airways offers premium features such as free family seating, fast Wi-Fi, preferred seating options and even no change or cancellation fees, all according to a news release. I don’t know how they’re doing it but let’s keep the magic going.
Happy travels!
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