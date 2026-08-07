⚠️ Bill creating 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War license plate signed

⭐ Money from specialty plate will help preserve Revolutionary War sites

➡️ Plate will only be issued if applicant and funding thresholds are met

TRENTON — New Jersey drivers are getting a new license plate celebrating the state's Revolutionary War history. However, those who want one will have to wait at least a year, and that's only if enough people apply.

On Thursday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed legislation to issue a 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War license plate.

According to the bill, the design of the license plate will be determined by the head of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and the New Jersey Department of State's New Jersey Historical Commission. The bill requires that part of the plate's design include an emblem representing the American Revolutionary War.

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Drivers will help fund Revolutionary War sites across New Jersey

In addition to sporting a unique plate, motorists will also be helping support New Jersey's Revolutionary War sites. The measure requires that a portion of the proceeds raised through the sale of the license plate help preserve Revolutionary War sites in the state. According to the Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area, New Jersey is home to over 150 historic sites.

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Battle of Monmouth reenactment at Monmouth Battlefield State Park (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) 1778: The Battle of Monmouth in Freehold

Two key sponsors of bill explain plate's significance

The measure was first introduced in January and passed both the Assembly and Senate on June 30.

Two of the prime sponsors of the measure, Republican Assemblymen Alex Sauickie and Rob Clifton, R-Monmouth, serve in a county that is home to Monmouth Battlefield State Park, where a key battle of the American Revolutionary War took place in 1778.

"New Jersey is the place where the war turned in America's favor. The story of the birth of this great nation cannot be told without including the important battles and skirmishes that happened right here in New Jersey. Our outsized role in the American Revolution deserves recognition, remembrance and preservation for future generations," said the assemblymen from the 12th Legislative District. "This license plate will serve as a symbol of pride for New Jersey drivers who travel past the battlefields and landmarks that earned us the title 'Crossroads of the Revolution,' while protecting the places that bring the history of our fight for independence to life."

Fees associated with license plate

Unlike New Jersey's standard license plate, there is a cost to own a 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War license plate. The application fee is $50, and there is a $10 annual renewal fee.

And even though Sherrill signed the measure, the license plate will not automatically be available to those who want it.

For the plate to be produced, 500 applications are needed, and the New Jersey Historical Commission needs to collect enough in non-taxpayer dollars to offset the plate's initial costs. If these conditions are met, the plate will begin to be issued in September 2027.

New Jersey currently offers 17 different dedicated plates.

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