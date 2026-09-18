It's a big weekend on New Jersey 101.5. So much is going on, and we plan to keep it up and fun for this final calendar weekend of summer.

We all know locals summer keeps going into October here in Jersey. Temps stay perfect, and the ocean holds onto that warmth.

But this week is bigger than the weather. Big Joe Henry is being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Big Joe with Judi & EJ | photo by EJ Big Joe with Judi & EJ | photo by EJ

How we're honoring him

We do it the way we know best: playing Jersey's biggest hits, all weekend long, on a Hall of Fame Weekend.

Join me, Mike Brant, Dan Alexander, and Big Joe himself for the celebration.

We're featuring artists from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the New Jersey Hall of Fame. That includes the Jersey artists who hit the trifecta, Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi are in all three.

This weekend, we're digging a little deeper into the catalog too. Expect some surprises from these Hall of Fame artists, songs that go beyond the obvious hits.

A shot at something once in a lifetime

Big Joe is giving away tickets to Thursday's gala induction event at American Dream, where the New Jersey Hall of Fame calls home.

That's a genuinely rare chance to be in the room for something this special.

I wrote a few months back about the day Big Joe's induction was first announced live on the air, Governor Sherrill calling in, Big Joe nearly speechless, the phones lighting up with three generations of listeners who grew up with him. The ceremony itself lands September 24 at the Dream Live Performing Arts Center, and it caps a full-circle story, Big Joe worked the red carpet at the Hall's very first induction ceremony 20 years ago. Now he takes the stage himself.

And there's even more happening this weekend

Sea.Hear.Now takes over the Asbury Park waterfront Saturday and Sunday, September 19 and 20. This year's lineup includes Mumford & Sons and The Strokes headlining, alongside Chaka Khan, The War on Drugs, Goo Goo Dolls, and more across three stages on North Beach and in Bradley Park.

We'll be featuring some of those same artists on the air this weekend too.

Mike Brant will broadcast live Saturday morning, September 19, from 6 to 10 a.m., covering all the last-minute preparations as the festival gets ready to open.

EJ & Big Joe in the NJ101.5 studio in 2012 | photo by EJ EJ & Big Joe in the NJ101.5 studio in 2012 | photo by EJ

So yes, it's a big weekend. A very BIG weekend.

Join us for the fun as we salute Big Joe Henry, all weekend long, on New Jersey 101.5.