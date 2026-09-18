Halloween in New Jersey is right around the corner. Let's play a fun Halloween candy game.

The Halloween Candy Ingredients Game

I think this is a fun game. I chose three of the Garden State's favorite Halloween candies, and I researched each sweet treat's ingredients.

The way the game works is first, I list the ingredients of all three candies. If you can guess the candy just by the ingredients, you get one point. If you get two points, you win. Let's play.

Photo by Brooke Balentine on Unsplash Photo by Brooke Balentine on Unsplash

Put your thinking caps on, think like a kid at Halloween, and you are sure to get at least one of them right.

The Halloween Candy By Ingredients Game

Candy #1 Ingredients -

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Confectioner's Glaze (Shellac), Salt, Dextrose, Gelatin, Sesame Oil, Artificial Flavor, Honey, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Red 3.

Candy #2 Ingredients -

SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, GELATIN, CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.5% OF THE FOLLOWING: YELLOW #5 (TARTRAZINE), POTASSIUM SORBATE (A PRESERVATIVE), NATURAL FLAVORS, CARNAUBA WAX.

Candy #3 Ingredients -

Sugar

Partially Defatted Peanuts

Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Soybean Oil)

Corn Syrup Solids

Dextrose

Contains 2% or less of each of the following: (Palm Kernel Oil, Corn Syrup, Salt, Artificial Color, (Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Modified Cornstarch, Confectioner's Glaze, Lecithin (Soy), Vanillin (ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR), Carnauba Wax, Milk))

Not only are these some of New Jersey's favorite candies, but they happen to be some of mine as well.

Photo by Candice Seplow on Unsplash Photo by Candice Seplow on Unsplash

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In case you need a clue, I'll provide one for each candy:

Clue for Candy #1 - It sounds like a vegetable, but it's not.

Clue for Candy #2 - It's sweet, soft, and comes in many colors.

Clue for Candy #3 - It got famous for its appearance in a classic movie.

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It's time to reveal the answers. How many do you think you got right? Let's find out. Good Luck.

Answer #1 - Candy Corn

Answer #2 - Peeps

Answer #3 - Reese's Pieces

If you got at least two right, you pass the test. I don't know about you, but if my Halloween trick-or-treat bag were full of those three candies, I'd be a happy Halloween kid!

Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers Several towns vie for the title of New Jersey's most iconic Halloween town and the residents of Lambertville are no slouches. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman