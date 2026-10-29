I'm not sure if these are going to make you laugh or make you skip lunch, but these are the 3 grossest things I've seen in New Jersey.

The Grossest Things I've Seen In New Jersey

I was scrolling on social media yesterday, and I saw a video of a group of people filming their friend getting sick after a night of drinking.

They thought it was hysterical. I thought it was disgusting, but it got me thinking of some of the most disgusting things I've seen with my own eyes right here in the Garden State.

Photo by Adrian Hernandez on Unsplash Photo by Adrian Hernandez on Unsplash

I was surprised to discover how quickly I thought of them. But stuff like this stays in your mind for a long time.

Gross Things That Happened In New Jersey

Here they are, in no particular order. I wonder if you've ever seen anything similar to these.

Beach clipper - I once saw a man sitting on his beach towel at a Monmouth County beach clipping his toenails. He clipped all of them, put the clipper away, and then sat back to get some sun.

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Finger food - I once saw a woman at an outdoor, pet-friendly restaurant allow her dog to lick food off her fingers, and then start eating her French Fries with the same hand. We all love our dogs, but come on!

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Peeing into the woods - I was heading to a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, and there was the normal traffic heading into the parking lot, but a guy needed to relieve himself so badly that he jumped out of his car and peed into the woods, but didn't bother to walk himself into the woods where no one would see him.

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I hope you've never seen any of those things, but I really hope you never have a nail clipping episode yourself. That was a rough one.

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