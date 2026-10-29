Again, I’ve never understood the allure of an oversized, six-story elephant you can walk inside of. I’ve said this before.

I lived in Ocean City for a year when I worked at an Atlantic City radio station and everyone peppered me with questions about whether I had yet visited Lucy the Elephant.

They acted as though it was as reverential as the Titanic exhibit.

I never did.

I must be completely alone in my apathy because this 144-year-old South Jersey icon seems universally loved. Now she’s getting another makeover.

Read More: Lucy the Elephant honored with a NJ historical marker

Margate, NJ (Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images) Margate, NJ (Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images)

Lucy the Elephant gets $5.4 million tax credit

The team behind Lucy shared the great news, as first reported by NJ.com, that the historic attraction has been granted a $5.4 million state tax credit by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

“This is an extraordinary day for Lucy,” Richard Helfant, executive director of Lucy the Elephant said. “This approval represents an enormous step forward in our efforts to preserve Lucy for future generations, enhance the visitor experience, and create a destination worthy of one of New Jersey’s most beloved and recognizable landmarks.”

I’m not even going to point out how fitting it is that an elephant has an executive director with a name that sounds like elephant. Oops. I just did.

What’s planned for Lucy and the surrounding park?

So what does this mean for New Jersey’s beloved pachyderm?

They’re going to work on an ADA-compliant visitor center. They’re going to finish the old girl’s interior restoration.

And a park around her will be built including a half-block long replica of Margate’s historic boardwalk that will be the building’s entrance.

Lucy’s surprising Prohibition-era history

Here’s a little fun fact about Lucy the Elephant. She was used during Prohibition to signal to bootleggers offshore using different colored lamps whether the coast was clear to bring in the booze.

Turns out Lucy was a party girl!



The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

Another great day trip in South Jersey (Part 3) Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy