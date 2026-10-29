Now that the McRib is back at McDonalds, we were discussing on the show this week, those limited time foods, snacks, and beverages that people have come to love, but are seasonal, so they're not around for very long.

Pumpkin Spice this time of year, is definitely the fan favorite, but November 5th Starbucks is already coming out with holiday drinks and all things peppermint. I had mentioned I was loving the Banana Bread coffee at Wawa this summer, and not I can't find it anywhere. I was only around for a few months.

Limited-time Foods Spark Real New Jersey Loyalty

Photo by Khysrow Akbari on Unsplash Photo by Khysrow Akbari on Unsplash

Maureen in Jackson loves the Iced Pecan crunch latte at Starbucks, and Lisa in Bud Lake enjoyed the eggnog milkshake at McDonald's and is so bummed they don't have it anymore. Michele in South River mentioned Count Chocula cereal, which is her favorite this time of year, but she says it sells out super fast, and she has to go from store to store to find it.

From the Shamrock Shake, to Cadbury Creme Eggs, and Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, the list goes on and on.

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And now Starbucks just launched the limited edition Black Cat Frappuccino Blended Beverage, for Halloween, which brings together rich chocolate and fruit flavors. Sounds delicious, but again, you have to enjoy while it lasts, it won't be here long.

The seasonal hype is what gets everyone excited, and I guess if they were available all year round, they wouldn't be as popular, but some of them I do wish were available a little longer. Especially that banana bread coffee at Wawa!

Food Items Gone Forever in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan