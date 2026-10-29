If you're someone who walks into a store and loves to hear Christmas music in October, I already know what your answer is going to be, but overall, do New Jersey residents think putting up the Christmas tree right after Halloween, is too early?

Yes, I admit it's a quick transition from skeletons, jack-o'-lanterns, and everything else spooky and fun, but I say, if it makes you happy, go for it.

So, while you're up in the attic putting away all your Halloween decorations, why not bring down the tree, and get into the holiday spirit early.

How Does New Jersey Really Feel About Decorating Early?

Photo by Gaby Dyson on Unsplash Photo by Gaby Dyson on Unsplash

We talked about it on the show this week, asking if November 1st was too early to start decorating for the holidays, and while it was pretty mixed opinions for most of the conversation, in the end, there was a clear answer.

Now, we get a real Christmas tree, so it's a little different. We put ours up the day after Thanksgiving and leave it up well into January. It wouldn't last if we put it up the day after Halloween, but here's what our listeners had to say...

READ MORE: Halloween Trick-or-Treating: Why Some New Jersey Neighborhoods Are Missing Out

When Should Holiday Decor Go Up?

"My wife put the tree up last week and I'm ok with it!"

"If you’re hosting Thanksgiving, then you decorate the day after. If you’re not hosting, then do whatever you want."

"I remember when decorating and the tree not going up until til after Thanksgiving. Same with stores. Now, it's earlier and earlier. Let's enjoy Halloween then Thanksgiving. Then start the Christmas celebration."

"Why can’t thanksgiving have it’s own holiday why does it have to share with Christmas."

Overall, I would say about 60% of callers said we should give Thanksgiving its day, and decorate for Christmas the day after, with about 40% saying it's fine to decorate the day after Halloween.

Again, I say, do what makes you happy!!

Christmas In Cape May, New Jersey A Look At Christmas Celebrations in Cape May Gallery Credit: Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture)

When Is It Too Early To Decorate For Christmas? Gallery Credit: Russell Lewis