New Jersey is getting ready for a weekend of Halloween fun. So, what is New Jersey's favorite Halloween song?

New Jersey's Favorite Halloween Song

I thought it would be fun to determine the top Halloween song in New Jersey. There is plenty of research on which song is the top Halloween song in America.

That honor belongs to Michael Jackson's Thriller, which is no surprise, but what about the top Halloween tune in the Garden State?

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

I couldn't find a study done that reveals a top Halloween song for each state, so I decided to do my own research.

The Top Halloween Song In The Garden State

I asked New Jersey residents personally and on social media to name the one song that they had to hear, or it didn't feel like Halloween in New Jersey, and here's what they said.

I play Ghostbusters over and over again from the beginning of October until I start playing Christmas songs. Jean, Edison

We found out that there is a lot of love in New Jersey for the Monster Mash, and more people mentioned Time Warp from the Rocky Horror Picture Show than I expected.

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And a couple of true music lovers mentioned the great Stevie Wonder and his song Superstition. I even saw some votes for the theme songs from The Addams Family and The Munsters.

Here are the top 5 favorite Halloween songs according to New Jersey residents, and #5 shows some Frank Sinatra love:

#5 Witchcraft

#4 Spooky

#3 Thriller

#2 Ghostbusters

#1 Monster Mash

As always, New Jersey put together a solid top 5. Those are some great tunes on that list. Enjoy, and Happy Halloween.

How New Jersey decorated their homes for Halloween 2026 We asked NJ1015.com readers to show off their decorations for Halloween 2026 and had a hauntingly good time checking them out. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore