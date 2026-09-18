Reports are circulating that some of the most haunted hotels in New Jersey are found in Cape May.

The Most Haunted Hotels In New Jersey

It's getting close to being Halloween season in New Jersey, and that means you'll be hearing more about the haunted places in the Garden State.

It should come as no surprise to New Jersey residents that, when it comes to haunted places, the first place you think of is Cape May.

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It's no secret. Books have been written about reported hauntings in the Victorian town, and some of the stories are chilling.

Cape May's Hotels That Some Believe Are Haunted

If you're going to look for stories about them, one great source is a site called, appropriately enough, New Jersey Haunted Houses.

Read More: Haunted Walking Tours In New Jersey

I have never had a haunted experience at these hotels, but others have, and the stories are jaw-dropping.

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If you are into haunted places, you're definitely going to put these hotels on your Halloween season bucket list.

Some Haunted Cape May Hotel Stories

One hotel with haunted stories is the Hotel Macomber. The legend says it's haunted by the spirits of guests and employees, and the most active spot is room 10. Stories include slamming doors and banging.

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If you're looking for ghosts, the article says you should head to the Washington Inn, where you may encounter young Elizabeth calling out names or the voice of an elderly woman spirit.

And another place spirit-seekers may want to head this Halloween season is Southern Mansion, where reports say it is haunted by several ghosts.

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We can't confirm any ghosts, but we certainly can confirm ghost stories about the legendary hotels of Cape May.

Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers Several towns vie for the title of New Jersey's most iconic Halloween town and the residents of Lambertville are no slouches. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman