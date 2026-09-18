Who doesn't love a good night's sleep? Sometimes all you really need is a little getaway. A weekend to relax, recharge, and come home feeling like you actually got some rest.

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And if you're looking for a place where you might get an especially good night's sleep, a recent study from SleepJunkie has some suggestions.

Top New Jersey Hotels For Quality Sleep

The study analyzed Tripadvisor data and ranked hotels across the country based on how rested travelers said they felt.

They looked at things like mattress comfort, room humidity, and nighttime noise levels, along with other factors that can make a difference when you're trying to get some quality sleep.

Four New Jersey Hotels Make National Sleep Quality Top 200 List

And you don't have to travel across the country! The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City was New Jersey's highest-ranked hotel on the list, coming in at #117.

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Congress Hall in Cape May also made the list at #128.

Daddy O Hotel on Long Beach Island came in at #196, and The Asbury Park Hotel at #198. But if you want to see what landed at the very top of the list, you don't have to travel too far from Jersey.

The Skytop Lodge in the Poconos was ranked #1 in the country for sleep.

Sometimes you don't need a big vacation; you just need to get away for a night, turn off the alarm, sleep in a little, and come home feeling like a new person!

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