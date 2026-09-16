The Cranberry Festival Returns

There's never a lack of things to do in New Jersey this time of year, and another fun event is quickly approaching.

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The Cranberry Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts in Bordentown City is coming up this October, and what's so sweet about all these festivals is the tradition behind them.

Some of these events have been bringing people together for decades, creating an abundance of memories for families who come back year after year.

The Bordentown Cranberry Festival Celebrates Years Of Tradition

This year marks the 36th Cranberry Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts, taking place on Saturday, October 3rd, and Sunday, October 4th, with arts and crafts, delicious food, live music, and plenty to see and do. And admission is FREE!

Read More: One of New Jersey’s most beautiful sunflower festivals is happening right now

If you've never been to Bordentown City, this is the perfect time to check out all this charming town has to offer. The celebration fills Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City from Burlington Street to Park Street, 11 am to 5 pm.

We were in historic Bordentown not too long ago and had such a wonderful day just walking along Farnsworth Avenue, ending the day with dinner at Old Town Pub. See below for the many places to visit while you're there!

Beautiful Downtown Bordentown Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza

Haven't Been to Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge in Bordentown Yet? Here's What You're Missing Fine dining has been reinvented at this new restaurant in Bordentown, NJ (formerly Mastoris). It's has the elegant vibe you've been craving. You'll feel as if you're stepping into the city of Lucca in the Tuscany region of Italy. It's not just dinner, it's an experience you won't soon forget.

Haven't been yet? Here's a peek inside. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins