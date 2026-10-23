It was such a sweet hour of talking about grandparents' names on the show this week.

I had mentioned the story about my in-laws living up in Hunterdon County. My father-in-law was always outside working on his property and fixing things in his huge shed. We would take tractor rides, sit outside overlooking their backyard, and when my oldest son was little, he started calling my father-in-law, Barn. And it stuck! That was the name all three of my kids called him: Barn. And he absolutely loved it!

The stories from everyone who called in and wrote in on our station app were adorable.

How Kids Naturally Create Lasting Nicknames For Grandparents

Photo by Jessica Hearn on Unsplash Photo by Jessica Hearn on Unsplash

READ MORE: New Jersey, here are the most popular baby names for 2026

How cute are these stories of grandkids naming their grandparents...

"My grandson calls me grandpa beep beep. Last year, he was pretending to drive my truck, blowing the horn, and then one day he just started calling me grandpa beep beep, so that’s how I got my name."

"My father’s father was a farmer in the Midwest, and my mother’s father loved fishing, so they were called farmer grandpa and fishing grandpa."

"My kids always called me Bom bc my son called me that when he was very young, so now I’m called Bom Bom by my grandkids."

"My father is a great-grandfather, and all the grandchildren call him Grand-dude."

From Lolli and Pop, which I thought was ADORABLE, to Gam-ma and B-Pa, also so sweet, New Jersey has some very unique grandparent names.

The bond between grandparents and grandkids is so special, and these stories are such a beautiful reminder of that.

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The Top 10 Baby Names for Girls and Boys in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Sue Moll