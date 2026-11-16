Just how superstitious is New Jersey? Even though Friday the 13th has come and gone, one thing we learned when talking about it on the show last week is that New Jersey has its fair share of superstitious people.

I’ve never really considered myself superstitious, but it’s funny when we started talking about it, I realized I do have many superstitions of my own! For example, even if I just mention I haven’t been sick in a long time, I immediately feel the need to knock on wood. And if I don’t? I get this overwhelming feeling that I’m going to get sick!

And if I see a penny lying heads-up, you better believe I’m picking it up for good luck! Also, I think bad luck comes in threes.

And apparently I’m not alone when it comes to superstitions!

What are some of the most common superstitions in New Jersey? We got lots of calls and app messages about not walking under a ladder, also something I wouldn’t do. And not wanting to remove something from the car that they believe protects them when they’re behind the wheel. I have coins in my car that a friend gave me for safe travels, and I would never take them out!

The good news, next Friday the 13th is months away. That’s right. It's not until August 2027. So if you’re superstitious, you can relax, and enjoy the rest of 2026 and the beginning of next year without thinking about it!

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