I love a blue cheese wedge salad, and blue cheese is the perfect accompaniment to that hot tallow buffalo chicken.

Of course, I don't buy store-bought mayonnaise. It's mostly processed with seed oils and disgusting, not to mention bad for your body.

The store-bought avocado mayo is, well, meh.

Although I will make homemade mayo, and it's delicious, it's a little different from the consistency and color you'd want as an ingredient for blue cheese dressing.

Photo by Katja Ano on Unsplash Photo by Katja Ano on Unsplash

My homemade blue cheese dressing

Simple, delicious and healthy:

Mix equal parts plain, 4-5% fat Greek yogurt and sour cream in a bowl. Remember to take big scoops.

Add a generous amount of cracked black pepper and sea salt.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon and mix with a spoon to blend everything.

Add a few dashes (or more) of Tabasco sauce.

Mix in 3-4 cloves of crushed garlic.

Crumble raw milk blue cheese into the mix.

Mix well and serve cold. I serve it with radishes, carrots and celery.

It goes perfectly with the chicken. The other option is to serve it over an iceberg lettuce wedge with some bacon and red onions.

Perfect side to that rare steak.

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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