How many times have you gone out for buffalo wings?

They cost a fortune and you feel greasy and bloated afterward. The challenge with most restaurant wings and drumsticks is the oil they use to cook the chicken.

As you know, Jodi and I use tallow, lard, butter and sometimes avocado oil to cook with at home.

Olive oil is seldom used by us to cook, but it is our go-to for salad dressing and pasta. After a brief chat with my AI assistant, 'Sloane,' I modified the recipe and happily created a delicious meal.

Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

Here are the steps

Open your pack of drumsticks or wings. If you're shopping at the supermarket, the Bell and Evans local organic chicken is the best buy.

Take them out of the pack and put them on a baking pan, then dry them and put them in the fridge for a couple of hours uncovered.

You really want it dry.

In a cast-iron skillet, heat up about ¾ of an inch of tallow.

Medium heat is fine. You don't want to burn the chicken. After it heats up for about 5 minutes, it's time to put in the chicken.

Pull the chicken out of the fridge and add a generous amount of salt, black pepper and garlic powder. You can add cayenne, too, if you like it hot.

Put the wings into the hot tallow. You'll hear the sizzle.

Let them sit, not touching each other, for about 8 minutes. Then flip the drumsticks and cook the other side for about 7 minutes.

That's it. Take them out of the fat and onto a plat, add some sea salt to the top and serve.

If you're cooking wings instead of drumsticks, you'll need less time. I'd go 5 and 5.

I personally just prefer the drumsticks. More meat.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

Now for the accompanying buffalo sauce

It's simple: over low heat, mix equal parts butter and your favorite hot sauce and bring to a low simmer.

Cook for about 3-5 minutes, and that's it. You can add it to the chicken or just serve it as a side and let your guests dip as they eat.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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