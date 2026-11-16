If you love cheesesteak, you’re going to want to try the one I think is the best in the whole state.

The Best Cheesesteak In New Jersey

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t eat cheesesteak as often as pizza or Italian subs, but the thought does cross my mind on occasion.

But we all get the cheesesteak craving once in a while, and I was lucky enough to come across a place that’s famous for cheesesteak many years ago.

Photo by Yoad Shejtman on Unsplash Photo by Yoad Shejtman on Unsplash

I hear a lot of people talking about the great cheesesteaks in Philly, and I’m not here to tell you those places aren’t amazing.

New Jersey’s Best Cheesesteak May Be in Point Pleasant

What I am here to tell you is that I don’t think you have to travel that far to get a great one, so if Point Pleasant is closer for you, I think you should give Pat’s Pizza a try.

Read More: One Of The Best Slices In New Jersey

When I go to Pat’s Pizza, I usually order a few buffalo chicken slices, because I think they are the best I’ve ever tasted, but sometimes the cheesesteak urge hits me, and Pat’s is famous for theirs.

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When I get mine, I top it with plenty of sauce, peppers, and mushrooms, and I put it up against any cheesesteak I’ve ever had.

Pat’s Pizza in Point Pleasant, New Jersey

If you’re a cheesesteak lover, I would strongly recommend giving Pat’s a try soon. I think you’ll love it, too.

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Pat’s Pizza is located on Route 88 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Get them on your cheesesteak and pizza bucket list soon. Enjoy!

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea