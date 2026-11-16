I know this isn’t a hot take, but I love how much food trucks have taken off in the last decade and a half. I find the food to be specifically crafted and the staff to be beyond friendly even though they’re working in what (I assume) feels like a 10 foot sauna.

That said, how frustrating is it when you find a certain truck that’s so good you wish you could have their food without having to follow them around like a Dead Head?

When a company becomes successful enough to have its own full time dining location, you know it’s good, and that just became the case with The Mexi-Boys.

What started as a small food truck concept has now expanded into a full brick and mortar restaurant in Middlesex County.

@themexiboys via Instagram @themexiboys via Instagram

The Mexi-Boys opens its first restaurant

Prepared with “the belief that great food should be easy to find and hard to forget,” The Mexi-Boys cook flavorful, Mexican street-inspired meals.

They have burritos, soft tacos, quesadillas, empanadas, Mexi-bowls, loaded nachos, and creations like chicken tamales, taquitos, and birria tacos.

Meat, vegetarian, and vegan options are all available and labeled on the menu.

@themexiboys via Instagram @themexiboys via Instagram

The protein line up includes beef, chicken (regular or spicy), carne asada, halal beef or steak, or plant based chicken.

Just because the full restaurant is up and running doesn’t mean that the food trucks won’t remain busy — they’ll still be bringing their cuisine to festivals, campuses, office events, movie sets and parties.

You can find booking information on their website.

The Mexi-Boys restaurant is located at 1031 NJ-18 in East Brunswick, NJ.

They are open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m..

@themexiboys and @eatswithemm via Instagram @themexiboys and @eatswithemm via Instagram

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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