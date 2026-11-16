I just came across a New Jersey UFO story that I had never heard, and thought it might be the strangest one ever in the Garden State.

The Strangest UFO Sighting In New Jersey

It's becoming more mainstream these days to talk about UFOs without feeling like someone is going to judge you.

UFO stories have always intrigued me, and I thought I had heard all of the good ones originating in New Jersey, but I hadn't.

Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash

I stumbled across the Wanaque Reservoir story at Weird NJ, and the whole thing sent a tingle up my spine.

The Wanaque Reservoir UFO Story

Picture yourself on a quiet New Jersey winter day. The date is January 11, 1966, and there are no indications that this day would be any less normal than any other winter day in the Garden State. But it would be very different.

Read More: More NJ UFO Sightings Pouring In

But in the evening of that January day, a Wanaque police officer received a call about a glowing light. The suspicion was that it might be a fire. But folks from Ringwood, Totowa, and other towns were saying it was a flying saucer.

Photo by Fern M. Lomibao on Unsplash Photo by Fern M. Lomibao on Unsplash

When the officer arrived, he witnessed the glowing ball, somewhere between the size of a softball and a volleyball, and it was pulsating.

The Light Reappears In Wanaque

The phenomenon, which was witnessed by many residents, reappeared ten months later, on October 10, 1966.

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Many explanations or theories about the light were put forth, including the well-known "weather balloon" theory, but the mystery has never been solved.

As the years pass, we are getting admissions from the government that there are things in our skies that can not be explained. So, who knows? Travelers from another planet? It sounds to me like it can't be ruled out.

Most Likely New Jersey Towns To See A UFO In 2025 Gallery Credit: Lou Russo