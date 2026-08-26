When New Jersey residents look up to the skies over the Garden State, some of them are seeing more than birds, planes, and SpaceX launches. So what are they seeing?

What Are New Jersey Residents Seeing In The Sky?

Not every light or shape in the New Jersey sky is a UFO, or as they are known these days, UAP, but some of the things we are seeing are not easily explained.

There is a website that keeps track of reported sightings, and it's called the National UFO Reporting Center. They break eyewitness reports into states.

Photo by Ryan Hutton on Unsplash Photo by Ryan Hutton on Unsplash

I took a look at the reports in New Jersey recently, and some of them sent a chill up my spine.

Reports Of UFO Sightings In New Jersey

Here's a report of a sighting over Ewing at 10:59 PM on August 15 of this year,

Mist/ fog in sky with big light in front. 2 lights inside fog. Front one got brighter. Fog changed shape as time went

Could it be a plane going through some fog? Maybe. But wouldn't that seem obvious to the eyewitness? It certainly makes you wonder.

Read More: UFO Reports Put New Jersey Among Country's Highest

There have been 8 reports of unidentified objects in the skies over New Jersey this August at this one website alone.

More Bone-Chilling New Jersey UFO Reports

On the same day as the Ewing sighting, eyewitnesses reported this event in Pleasantville, approximately 90 minutes earlier.

We saw this giant sphere flying horizontal. It looked like a massive eclipse shape with a orange glow type light

If you're not sure what to make of these sightings, you are not alone, but with nearly a dozen and a half reports over the last two months alone, it does make you wonder.

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