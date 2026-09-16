Woman found shot outside NJ home, brother found dead inside

Woman found shot outside NJ home, brother found dead inside

Pennsauken police shield (Pennsauken police)

🚨Police found a wounded woman outside a Pennsauken home Wednesday morning

🚨Man with a handgun was still inside when officers arrived

🚨Authorities have not disclosed a motive or said whether anyone else was present

PENNSAUKEN — A brother and sister are dead after a shooting at a Camden County home Wednesday morning.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said police went to a home on Bethel Avenue around 9 a.m. and found Janet Camacho, 59, sitting on the front step with a gunshot wound while her brother, Daniel Lopez, 60, was still inside the home with a handgun. Camacho was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she died.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team surrounded the house along with a robotic dog. About an hour later, police found Lopez inside the Pennsauken home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He also died.

Police have not disclosed a motive

MacAulay did not disclose a motive for the shooting or say whether anyone else was present at the time.

Anyone with information should call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-5086 or the Pennsauken Police Department at 856-488-0080.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735.  Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

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Filed Under: Camden County, Pennsauken
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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