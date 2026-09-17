Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Christopher Drew, of Jersey City, is facing criminal charges involving child sex abuse materials (Office of the Attorney General, Getty Stock) Christopher Drew of Jersey City is facing criminal charges involving child sex abuse materials Office of the Attorney General Getty Stock - 1

⚠️ State Police received a cybertip about a child being directed to assault a sibling.

➡️ Investigators identified a 38-year-old Jersey City man as a suspect.

🔴 A judge ordered Drew held in jail pending trial.

TRENTON — A 38-year-old Hudson County man is accused of convincing a young teen to sexually assault his younger sibling and to also send the adult sexually explicit photos.

Christopher Drew, of Jersey City, is charged with two counts of child endangerment, manufacturing child sexual abuse and exploitation material — one a first-degree offense the other, second-degree.

He is additionally charged with three counts of third-degree child endangerment — one for possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, the other two for debauching the morals of a child.

On Tuesday, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph V. Isabella ordered that Drew remain in jail, pending his trial.

State Police first received a cybertip on Sept. 1, from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation about a chat on the popular social media platform, Discord.

The reported chat indicated a user had directed a child in New Jersey to sexually assault his younger sister.

A 15-year-old in New Jersey had been communicating with and meeting a man in-person, who directed the victim to sexually abuse his 11-year-old younger sister, according to an affidavit filed by investigators in the case.

A new NJ bill would impose fines for sexual activity inside government buildings, including the Statehouse, schools and municipal offices. (Getty images/Canva/Google Maps/TSQ illustration) A new NJ bill would impose fines for sexual activity inside government buildings, including the Statehouse, schools and municipal offices. (Getty images/Canva/Google Maps/TSQ illustration)

️ 😒 A new NJ bill would impose fines for sexual activity inside government buildings, including the Statehouse, schools and municipal offices.

💲 Violators could face fines of $1,000 to $5,000 for a first offense and as much as $10,000 for subsequent violations.

❎ The bill cites workplace safety and public confidence, but identifies no specific incident that prompted the legislation.

For years, New Jersey taxpayers have complained about getting screwed by Trenton. Apparently, lawmakers are worried somebody took that literally.

New Jersey has an affordability crisis. Property taxes remain a perennial concern. Energy bills have been a major political issue. There are plenty of serious problems competing for lawmakers' attention.

But apparently we also need to talk about people having sex in government buildings.

Seriously.

Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, D-Union, has introduced A5480, which would prohibit “sexual activity” inside government facilities. The definition is broad, covering state, county and municipal buildings, legislative offices, courtrooms, Board of Education facilities and other government-owned or leased properties.

Under the legislation, getting caught could cost you between $1,000 and $5,000 for a first offense and up to $10,000 for subsequent offenses. Public employees and elected officials could also face ethics or disciplinary proceedings.

The sponsor's statement says sexual conduct in taxpayer-funded facilities “undermines public confidence and workplace safety” and argues public servants should be held to high ethical standards.

Mikie Sherrill celebrates with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Dale Caldwell (R) after their win during an election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) Mikie Sherrill celebrates with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Dale Caldwell (R) after their win during an election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick

Supporters of Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell are demanding investigators hear from people who say they witnessed events at the center of allegations against him.

A newly formed group called "Let the People There Be Heard" says event organizers and other firsthand witnesses should be interviewed before conclusions are reached. The allegations involve claims Caldwell brought uninvited female guests to official events; Caldwell has denied wrongdoing. Supporters identified three people they say have firsthand knowledge and question why they haven't been contacted.

The Sherrill administration has retained former Attorney General Christopher Porrino to conduct the review.

Meanwhile, the investigation is now complicating Gov. Mikie Sherrill's plans to travel outside New Jersey.

The New Jersey Globe reports Sherrill is holding off on accepting new out-of-state invitations while allegations involving Caldwell remain unresolved. Under New Jersey's succession rules, Caldwell can become acting governor when Sherrill is absent from the state.

The Globe reports Caldwell previously served as acting governor while the internal review was already underway, before the investigation became public. Sherrill's spokesman would not discuss specific travel plans, saying the governor's priorities are guided by New Jersey's interests.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate Wednesday for the first time since 2023 in an effort to quell stubbornly high inflation, and the central bank signaled another rate hike could occur later this year.

The quarter-point increase lifts the Fed’s key rate to about 3.9% and, over time, could result in higher borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. In a set of quarterly projections, the Fed also signaled its rate-setting committee could raise it a second time to 4.1%.

The move comes as Americans are already struggling with high costs for groceries, gas and housing. Affordability has taken on a leading role in the upcoming midterm elections, just seven weeks away.

It adds another potentially dicey economic variable for Republicans and President Donald Trump, who blasted the decision Wednesday and accused the Fed’s top policymakers of trying to hurt him politically.

Wonder Group announces 533 NJ layoffs in September 2026 (Wonder.com media-center, Google Maps) NJ layoffs September 2026 - wondercom media-center

⚠️ Wonder Group announced 533 layoffs tied to facilities in Cranford and Fairfield.

➡️ The company says it is moving operations to a larger facility in Swedesboro.

🔴 Banker Steel also plans to relocate its South Plainfield operation to a plant in Clayton.

After a slow trickle of layoff notices in New Jersey this month, on Wednesday a company announced more than 500 cuts

However, much like a separate company’s 115 layoffs announced out of Middlesex County this month — in both cases, the employers are packing up and heading to South Jersey.

Wonder Group announced 533 layoffs, listed as out of Parsippany-Troy Hills, in an NJ WARN notice.

The company bills itself as a “vertically integrated food technology platform” able to provide pickup or delivery meals from across a variety of menus.

Reached for comment by New Jersey 101.5, a spokesperson said that the notice did not reflect the bigger picture of the company’s activity in New Jersey.

The change does impact two existing production and distribution facilities in Cranford and Fairfield.

At the same time, Wonder is also hiring workers at a larger facility in Gloucester County.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid September, the total was above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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