We're officially entering the last full weekend of October, and the final weekend before Halloween (which is on a Saturday this year). At this point in time, the landscape is now about as colorful as it's going to be. And by next weekend, the official color around the state will be orange (think, Halloween pumpkins).

But despite all the beautiful colors and shades of orange all around us, we can't forget about the most important color of them all. And it's the color that has the most importance associated with it when it comes to the month of October.

That color is pink. And up until 12 a.m. on Nov. 1, that color will remain pink. That's because October is breast cancer awareness month. And coming up this last full weekend of the month is one of the states newest breast cancer walks.

If you've been thinking about getting involved, it's not too late..

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

2026 Komen North Jersey MORE THAN PINK Walk

Right on the heels of their very successful walk in Jackson, NJ, is the very first one in the northern part of the state. It's the 2026 Komen North Jersey MORE THAN PINK walk, happening Sunday morning, Oct. 25 at The Waterfront at South Mountain in West Orange, NJ.

Event day activities begin at 8 a.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 9:30 a.m. The walk will then start about 15 mins afterward, followed by post-walk celebrations that run through 12 p.m. And I'm honored to be your host for the days festivities and to be part of the fight to end breast cancer.

More details on the days activities, including how you can help, can be found here. And thank you so much for your support.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Scudder Falls Bridge walkway photos: Ewing NJ to PA fall walk A fall walk across the Delaware River on the Scudder Falls Bridge walkway, from Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania, to Ewing and back. See the 1799 House, the view upriver from the middle of the bridge, and the D&R Canal towpath, all photographed on a sunny October afternoon with no filters. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.