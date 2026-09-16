For a city that has just about everything, like the Prudential Center, NJPAC, The Newark Museum of Art, the Ironbound, Newark has somehow managed to go this long without a Chick-fil-A.

No, really. I couldn’t believe it either when I read it in an nj.com report, but it turns out New Jersey’s largest city is finally getting its first Chick-fil-A. One is opening this fall, with the new restaurant planned for 2 Clay St.

And before you start checking your calendar and planning your first chicken sandwich run, there’s one little problem: We don’t have an exact opening date yet.

But we do know this the restaurant is expected to hire between 60 and 80 full- and part-time employees. That’s a lot of people who are about to become very familiar with the words, “My pleasure.”

There are already many locations around New Jersey, including one that recently opened in Bridgewater. But somehow the state’s biggest city has been left waiting for its turn.

The new location will be operated by Brian Madalion, who told nj.com, “Giving back to the community is something that I’ve always been passionate about, and I’m eager to watch this restaurant transform into a gathering place for the people of Newark.”

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images Chick-fil-a

The hiring process is already underway. In addition to competitive pay and benefits the company says employees will have access to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships program and tuition discounts at over 100 colleges and universities nationwide.

Interested? You can apply by texting 1ERY to 31063.

So Newark is finally getting a Chick-fil-A. I’m guessing the reaction in Newark will be pretty predictable.

Some people will be thrilled. Some will argue Popeye’s is better. And some will immediately point out that it’s stupid for Chick-fil-A to be closed on Sundays.

Because this is New Jersey, where we can turn absolutely anything into an argument.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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