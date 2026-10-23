I recently had a birthday. I'll admit I enjoy celebrating mine. But most New Jersey adults have a cut-off year for celebrating birthdays, and it might surprise you.

Do You Still Celebrate Your Birthday?

There were times in my life, not too long ago, that I would kick off my "Birthday Month" on my radio show.

It was a fun bit, but I stopped doing that years ago. I'm a little too old for that. But I'm not going to lie, when my birthday comes around, I still chuckle a little and enjoy it if anyone makes a big deal about it.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

So, I was surprised to find out at what age most New Jersey residents and people all over the country stop celebrating their own birthdays.

How Old Were You When You Stopped Celebrating Your Birthday?

Not everyone enjoys celebrating birthdays as much as I do, and reports say that many people look for excuses not to celebrate.

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I was shocked to find out from Express that most adults stop celebrating their birthdays after they turn 31.

Photo by Nikhita Singhal on Unsplash Photo by Nikhita Singhal on Unsplash

The exceptions would be milestone birthdays like 40, 50, and 60. The whole thing makes me a little sad.

Reasons To Celebrate Your Birthday Every Year

I look at it a different way. I think anytime you have completed a year in our world, you should celebrate it as a victory.

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With all the stress we deal with regularly, the opportunity to acknowledge our successes in a tough world sounds like a healthy thing to do.

So, next birthday, take a minute to celebrate it. You've earned it.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise