Every week, we recognize the men and women in law enforcement who go above and beyond for the communities they serve.

That service isn't always about one dramatic rescue or one extraordinary moment.

Sometimes, it's about showing up, day after day, for 26 years.

Today, we're honoring Sergeant Nicholas Lonero of the South Orange Police Department. On September 30, Sergeant Lonero walked out of the police department for the final time.

After 26 years, he was retiring, but what he left behind is worth talking about.

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Building trust beyond the badge

You see, Sergeant Lonero wasn't just a cop who answered calls. He was a community builder.

He served in Community Relations and eventually became the leader of that unit. Under his leadership, the department wasn't just enforcing the law.

It was building relationships.

Coat drives for families who needed warm clothing. Toy drives to make sure children had presents.

Turkey drives to help families put food on the table. National Night Out and Autism Acceptance fundraisers.

Even a basketball game between South Orange police officers and Seton Hall University.

Think about what all those events have in common. They're about bringing people together.

They're about children getting to know police officers as neighbors and friends, and about building trust before there's ever an emergency.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva

A legacy that lasts beyond retirement

Police Chief Stephen Dolinac praised Lonero's leadership, his energy and remarkable ability to get people working together.

He said Lonero embodied the department's values of honor, compassion, professionalism, and dedication.

At his retirement ceremony, Mayor Sheena Collum presented him with a proclamation.

When we talk about police officers protecting our communities, we naturally think about the dangers they face, and we should.

But there's another side of policing that's just as important.

The officer who helps a struggling family, the officer who makes a child smile and the officer who spends decades earning the trust of his neighbors.

That's what Sergeant Nicholas Lonero did.

Those relationships don't disappear when he turns in his badge. They become his legacy.

Thank you for 26 years of dedicated service.

You are our Blue Friday honoree today.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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