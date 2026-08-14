On Monday, Aug. 3, the Evesham Township Police Department lost one of its own.

Jared Halpern, a detective with the department, passed away at just 43 years old after his second battle with a rare form of germ cell cancer.

Halpern served the department for 21 years.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva

Remembering the man behind the badge

To those who knew him best, he was a solid member of the law enforcement community. He was also known for his exemplary life outside of the uniform.

Jared was a husband and a father, and as his friends will say, his wife, Jillian, and their two children, Paige and Hunter, were the center of his life.

He also loved playing guitar, working out, vacationing with his family in South Carolina, and cheering on the New York Football Giants.

Throughout his battle with cancer, Halpern continued to show the same determination and strength that defined his career in law enforcement, actually returning to work after a second open-heart surgery.

In February, the Evesham Township Police Department honored him with its 2025 Warrior Award.

He refused to give up; he continued to serve and he continued to fight.

Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A life of service that went far beyond the uniform

Following his passing, his fellow officers remembered Halpern as an exceptional police officer who served Evesham Township with honor, integrity and compassion.

In a Facebook post, the Evesham Police Department wrote:

"Jared was an exceptional police officer who served the Evesham Township community with honor, integrity, and compassion. He was a trusted mentor, a loyal friend, and the kind of person who always put others before himself. His professionalism, unwavering commitment, and sense of humor left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him."

Halpern spent 21 years protecting and serving his community.

He continued to serve others even while facing an extraordinary personal battle; he represents the very best of what it means to wear the badge.

He is our Blue Friday honoree this week.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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