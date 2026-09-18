It’s Friday, and that means it’s time for Blue Friday, when we recognize the men and women in law enforcement who make a difference in our communities.

Today’s story is a little different.

No violent criminal, no burning building, no life-or-death confrontation.

Just a police officer who happened to be in exactly the right place when somebody desperately needed his help.

Today’s Blue Friday honoree is Brick Township Patrolman Ray LaPoint, and he was nominated by one of our listeners, Kathleen.

Photo by Anna Dudkova on Unsplash Photo by Anna Dudkova on Unsplash

A dog in danger on a busy Brick Township road

On August 29, Kathleen’s dog, Rags, escaped from her yard.

Anybody who has a dog knows that feeling.

She ran outside looking for him and then saw Rags heading toward Sally Ike Road in Brick.

Traffic, cars and a dog who obviously had absolutely no appreciation for traffic laws.

Kathleen thought she was about to lose him.

Then Patrolman Ray LaPoint spotted Rags. He immediately positioned his police cruiser to slow traffic and prevent an accident.

And then came the moment Kathleen probably won’t ever forget, because it played out like a happy after-school-special TV show: Rags came running toward Officer LaPoint and jumped right into his arms.

LaPoint held onto him and kept him safe until Kathleen finally caught up, shaken and out of breath.

Getty Images Getty Images

A hero doesn’t always wear a cape

Instead of this story ending with an injured dog or a heartbroken owner, Kathleen got Rags back safe.

In her nomination, Kathleen thanked Patrolman LaPoint for caring about everyone, as she put it, “both two-legged and four-legged.”

And she wrote something else: “I got to meet a real hero.”

I love that.

Being a police officer isn’t only about what happens during the biggest crisis. It’s about recognizing that what may seem like a small thing to you can mean everything to somebody else.

Patrolman LaPoint saw trouble developing. He acted, he protected Rags and he gave Kathleen her dog back.

Brick Township Patrolman Ray LaPoint, you are our Blue Friday honoree.

Thank you for your service.

And Rags, stay in the yard.

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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