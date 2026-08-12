As the U.S. government gets more transparent about UFOs, New Jersey ranks among the states with the most sightings.

Number Of UFO Sightings In New Jersey

You don’t often think of the Garden State as a hot spot for UFO activity, but a recent report puts New Jersey among the states with the most sightings.

We don’t lead the country in sightings, but according to a report at USA Symbol, Garden State residents have reported enough sightings to land our state in the #12 spot on the list.

Silent, bubble-like cylinder hovered overhead, then rose, accelerated, brightened and appeared to settle like a star. Egg Harbor Township, 8/1/26

While California residents reported over 16,000 sightings, far and away the #1 state in the nation, New Jersey has reported an impressive 3921 sightings.

Where Do You Report A UFO Sighting in New Jersey?

If you saw something strange in the sky, where would you report it? While many people simply call the police or other authorities, many reach out to organizations like the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read More: NJ Cities With The Most UFO Sightings

The data in the list that ranks each state for UFO sightings is based on statistics they have formulated.

Photo by Jeremy Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Jeremy Thomas on Unsplash

Even though New Jersey made the top 12, our region is not among the places you’re most likely to see a UFO.

The Region Of America You’re More Likely To See A UFO

If you want to see a UFO, we are not in a good region statistically. The best two areas of the country are the West and the South.

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If the last thing you want to do is see a UFO, the report says you should head to Vermont, since they have the lowest number of UFO sightings in America.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander