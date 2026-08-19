Who wants to go to a Serial Killer Speakeasy? It’s coming to NJ

Plenty of women are into true crime shows. books, and podcasts. Many are even fascinated on a psychological level with serial killers.

Yet what I’m about to share with you maybe isn’t good for a first date.

Now this is just as appealing to a lot of us guys as well. I for one would love to attend this.

House of Independence via Google street view House of Independence via Google street view

On Saturday, September 26, a dark little something called the Serial Killer Speakeasy hits New Jersey. It’s a touring show that stops that day in Asbury Park at House of Independents.

For 90 minutes you are immersed in theatrical storytelling of four famous serial killers. Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Ed Gein, and Jeffrey Dahmer.

"This exclusive touring event transforms House of Independents into a gripping true crime sanctuary. As you sip on expertly crafted spirits or bespoke mocktails, our mixologists and theatrical storytellers will plunge you deep into the minds and motives of Bundy, Dahmer, Gacy, and Gein. It is an unforgettable blend of tension, dark history, and theatrical intrigue," organizers promise.

Photo by Bjarne Vijfvinkel on Unsplash a person pouring a drink into a glass

Oh and those drinks?

Get this. They’re specialty drinks paired with serial killers. The Bundy drink is called Friendly Stranger, the Dahmer drink is Apartment 213, Gacy’s is Killer Clown, and Gein’s is called Gein’s Cauldron.

There are four shows that day, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm and tickets start at $55 and can be purchased at houseofindependents.com.

Again, maybe not a first date though, unless you really trust each other.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈