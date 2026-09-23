🚜 Police tracked a stolen Kubota mini excavator from Delaware to a Fairfield home using GPS, months after it was allegedly rented from Home Depot and never returned.

📱 The homeowner told police he bought the excavator on Facebook Marketplace and provided information about the seller.

👮 Police charged 45-year-old Raymond Iddeen of Millville with receiving stolen property and fencing.

FAIRFIELD — A Cumberland County man has been charged after a stolen mini-excavator that he resold on Facebook was recovered in Essex County.

Stolen excavator tracked by GPS to Fairfield home

Fairfield police charged 45 year old Raymond Iddeen of Millville after officers tracked the Kubota U17 mini excavator to a home on Plog Road using GPS in July.

The equipment had previously been reported stolen to the Newark, Delaware Police Department after it was allegedly rented from a Home Depot and never returned.

Facebook Marketplace sale leads police to suspect

The owner of the home where the mini excavator was found in the side yard, told officers that he had purchased the machinery on Facebook Marketplace and provided the investigators with information regarding the person who sold it to him, Fairfield police said.

After reviewing photographs, electronic communications, transaction information and video footage associated with the sale, a photo array was conducted, which positively identified Iddeen as the individual who sold the man the excavator.

Millville man charged with receiving stolen property

Iddeen was charged with receiving stolen property and fencing. He is due to appear in Essex County Superior Court.

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