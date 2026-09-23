🏈Jaxson Dart is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee

🏈The 23-year-old Giants quarterback suffered the injury Monday against the Rams

🏈Jameis Winston takes over as Giants prepares for Sunday's game

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee, according to a person with knowledge of the details of the injury.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team has not announced Dart's status.

Dart, 23, was injured on the first drive Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams when his left leg bent awkwardly as he was hit by two defenders. After initially saying the injury was in the neighborhood of a medial collateral ligament injury, coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that the evaluation process was still ongoing.

An MRI revealed MCL and posterior cruciate ligament damage, according to a report by NFL Network. Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after practice later Wednesday.

Injury leaves Giants with a major quarterback change

Losing the 23-year-old face of the franchise to a long-term injury would be a significant blow in Harbaugh's first season in charge. The season began with a victory against Dallas at home in Week 1.

Jameis Winston takes over the starting role beginning Sunday against Tennessee. Winston is 3-9 in 12 NFL starts since 2024.

The Giants' next five opponents have a combined 2-8 record, giving New York a challenging stretch of games as the team moves forward without Dart.

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