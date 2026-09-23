Bill Maher joins list of people who don’t like Bruce’s politics

Well, this is awkward.

Bill Maher has apparently reached the point where even he thinks somebody else talks about politics too much.

That somebody is Bruce Springsteen.

Adam Bettcher, Getty Images Adam Bettcher, Getty Images

During Friday night’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher took issue with Springsteen using his concerts to talk about President Donald Trump and the “No Kings” movement.

App.com reports Maher didn’t exactly mince words.

“I don’t want Bruce Springsteen to do it either,” he said. “Why is he doing this? What’s the point?”

You have to appreciate the irony.

Bill Maher is essentially the human embodiment of “let’s talk politics.”

Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images

Maher can be a bit of an enigma.

He describes himself as an old-school liberal who is at odds with today’s modern progressive movement. Okay, so liberal, but not too liberal. And he considers himself anti-“woke.” Also, he did accept that invite to the White House.

Also interesting is he has always involved politics in his standup, so why is political humor okay with him but political music not?

Maher’s argument is Springsteen is a musician. His fans bought tickets to hear him sing.

They came for “Born to Run,” not necessarily “Here’s My Position on the Current Political Climate.”

But to say this regarding Bruce’s No Kings-themed "Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour" is completely off base. It was heavily advertised and promoted as being exactly this, heavily political, and fans knew exactly what they were getting when they chose to attend.

Paul Morigi, Getty Images Paul Morigi, Getty Images

This isn’t one of those times an artist threw a curveball at the crowd by launching into a five-minute political diatribe they didn’t know was coming.

The crowds knew, and most were there for it. In fact, when "Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour" stopped at Madison Square Garden the loudest most raucous cheering from his fans came not after a song but after his “This is happening now” political speech.

So Bill Maher can claim all he wants most fans didn’t want to hear it, but he’s full of it. That’s fake news.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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