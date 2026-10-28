It started with 238 participants in the inaugural race. And now, this event is going stronger than ever a decade later.

It's the 10th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk, and you're invited to join the fun in helping to build a healthier New Jersey.

RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils have teamed up to make this 5K and walk the success it is today, having raised more than $1 million in support of RWJBarnabas Health's programs here in New Jersey. And the best part? That number's still growing thanks to your support.

Proceeds for the days event support services that provide essential care we have here in New Jersey. Such services include behavioral health, cancer care, children's health, emergency medicine, nursing education, women's health, and so much more.

Plus, there's an added bonus for those who participate. Any walker or runner will also receive free entry that day into the Essex County's award-winning Turtle Back Zoo.

And that bonus also extends to those who can only join the walk or run virtually, which includes joining around their neighborhood or even on a treadmill at home. They'll be eligible to receive a free one-day access pass to the Turtle Back Zoo through Dec. 30, 2026.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Event Details

The 10th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk is taking place on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 beginning at 9 a.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange. I'll be there too with New Jersey 101.5 to cheer on all those participating in this years event.

More details, including how you can register, can be found here.

Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.